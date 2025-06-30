Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Exelon by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

