Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $117.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.70. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.11.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

