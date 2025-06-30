Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,417,000 after acquiring an additional 116,826 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,503,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,882,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $840,286,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $379.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.09. The company has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

