Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 533.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $39.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.