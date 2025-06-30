Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter.

CGW opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

