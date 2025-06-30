Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 566.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 750,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,812,000 after acquiring an additional 495,087 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,467,000 after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT opened at $772.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $664.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.73. The firm has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.93.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

