Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,103 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.61.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.