Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $610,000 Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 10.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

About Vale



Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

