Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $107.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $108.17.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

