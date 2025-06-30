Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 376 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 969.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $80.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.48, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

