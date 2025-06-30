Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $8,832,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $916,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $143.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

