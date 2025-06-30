Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ARM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $165.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 4.10. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.35.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

