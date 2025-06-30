Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $95.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.19.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -37.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.