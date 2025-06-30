Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $60.92 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5151 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

