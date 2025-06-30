Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WABC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,647,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 0.0%

WABC stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $108,942.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $562,974.87. This represents a 16.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $34,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Westamerica Bancorporation

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.