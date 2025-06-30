Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,291,783,000 after acquiring an additional 389,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,147 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Shares of ALL opened at $195.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.52. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $157.50 and a one year high of $213.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

