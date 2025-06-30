Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $83.71 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.54.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

