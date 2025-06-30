Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,282 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,282 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,454,000 after buying an additional 1,334,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,427,000 after purchasing an additional 758,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5,196.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 689,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,658,000 after purchasing an additional 676,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $237.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $239.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.92.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

