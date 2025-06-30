Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,736 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,944,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,877,000 after acquiring an additional 161,583 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,297,000 after buying an additional 1,234,171 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,430,000 after buying an additional 95,256 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after buying an additional 382,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,228,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

