Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,629 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,285,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,933,000 after purchasing an additional 954,342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 297,136.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 427,877 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 419,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,008.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 304,112 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.70 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

