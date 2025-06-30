Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,712 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 137,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

