Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,895 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $512,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.0%

PCY opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.