Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 619 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $157.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

