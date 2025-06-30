Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,985 Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 10,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $131.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $108.40 and a 1-year high of $140.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.91.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

