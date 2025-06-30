Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,137 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $124.12 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $150.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,482,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,688,489. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

