Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 910 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BITO. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,090.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 650.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BITO stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.