Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $476,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 45,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $77.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

