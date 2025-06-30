Permanent TSB Group (LON:PTSB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (LON:PTSB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.06 ($0.03), with a volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Permanent TSB Group Stock Up 3.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.58. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

