Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $71.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

