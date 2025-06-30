Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,526 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $292,959,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,914,000 after buying an additional 3,924,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,899.50. This trade represents a 29.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:HPE opened at $18.44 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

