Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 385 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 385 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $754.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $688.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.23.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

