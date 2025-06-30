Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.