Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $6.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 790.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

