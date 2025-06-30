Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $105.58 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average is $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

