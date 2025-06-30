Promising Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 27th

Boeing, GE Aerospace, and BigBear.ai are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and support military equipment, weapons systems, and related defense technologies. Because these firms often secure long-term government contracts, their revenues tend to remain relatively stable even during economic downturns. Investors may include defense stocks in portfolios seeking consistent cash flow and lower sensitivity to market cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded up $9.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.77. 5,164,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,707,812. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.54. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE stock traded up $8.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.94. 3,551,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,945,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.18 and its 200-day moving average is $202.19. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29. The company has a market cap of $277.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 142,832,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,073,859. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.29.

