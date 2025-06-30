Promising Grocery Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 28th

PepsiCo, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Uber Technologies are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the inventories of food and household products that supermarket chains and food retailers keep on hand to meet customer demand. They include perishable items (like fresh produce, meat and dairy) as well as nonperishables (such as canned goods, dry pasta and boxed cereals). Effective management of grocery stocks helps ensure products remain available, minimizes spoilage and optimizes a store’s cash flow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,530,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,394. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.02.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,424,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,041,297. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $777.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.32. 6,107,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $505.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.27. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $403.82 and a one year high of $542.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

SFM stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.13. 16,915,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $182.00.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.54. 24,681,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,097,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $94.38.

