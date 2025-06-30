Promising Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Today – June 28th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Coinbase Global are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, operate or finance essential physical assets—such as roads, bridges, airports, power plants and utility networks—needed for economic activity. Because these assets often generate long-term, regulated cash flows, infrastructure stocks tend to offer relatively stable revenues and dividends, making them popular with investors seeking income and lower volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.75. The stock had a trading volume of 258,593,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,381,065. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $158.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.05.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.53. The stock had a trading volume of 107,974,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,238,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.52.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded down $21.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,945,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,718,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.93. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $382.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 3.61.

