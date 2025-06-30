Promising Luxury Goods Stocks To Consider – June 28th

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is the design, production and sale of high-end, prestige products—such as designer fashion, jewelry, premium cosmetics, luxury automobiles and accessories. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to brands that command strong pricing power, high profit margins and enduring consumer demand driven by exclusivity and perceived quality. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,087. New York Times has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79.

RealReal (REAL)

REAL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,677,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,400. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $553.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

SLRC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 438,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,641. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 350,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,962. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $800.41 million, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

