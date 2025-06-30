Promising Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 28th

Costco Wholesale, BigBear.ai, Booking, SoFi Technologies, American Express, Alibaba Group, and Coupang are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose core businesses serve travelers and tourists—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, online booking platforms and car-rental firms. By investing in these equities, market participants gain exposure to the travel and tourism industry, whose performance is often tied to economic growth, consumer confidence and seasonal or geopolitical factors. Tracking travel stocks can offer insights into broader travel demand and potential industry rebounds after disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $985.14. 2,128,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,003.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $981.20. The company has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 300,721,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,962,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.29. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $97.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5,693.13. 297,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,274.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,957.07. The company has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,711.48.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 92,092,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,220,612. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.82.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,605,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,929. American Express has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $326.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,343,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,968,758. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22.

Coupang (CPNG)

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,710,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,589. Coupang has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 220.68 and a beta of 1.15.

