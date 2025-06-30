Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $31.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.
PRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $78.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.
Prothena stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Prothena has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $25.42.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.20). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 79.94%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5500.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
