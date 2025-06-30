Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $31.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $78.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Get Prothena alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prothena

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Prothena Trading Down 1.6%

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Prothena by 4,626.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Prothena has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.20). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 79.94%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5500.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.