Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 33.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 133,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,841,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $290.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.54. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

