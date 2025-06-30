Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qifu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $44.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.49. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

