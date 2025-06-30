QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $1,728,400.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Mohit Singh sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $1,728,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,641,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,784,597.56. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 26th, Mohit Singh sold 325,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $2,343,250.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $314,997.48.

QS stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.66 and a quick ratio of 16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. QuantumScape Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 2,086.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 660.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in QuantumScape by 333.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

