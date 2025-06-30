Quilter Plc Sells 2,046 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,390,037,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,339,878,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185,977 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,536,000 after buying an additional 4,559,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.81. The company has a market cap of $366.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.