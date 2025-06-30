Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 709.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 17.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $276.40 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.10.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.9125 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $384.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

