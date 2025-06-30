Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after acquiring an additional 555,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after acquiring an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $553,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $57.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.73%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

