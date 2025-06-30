Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $1,486,515.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,691,624.82. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $146.69 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.33. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

