Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 78.2% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA opened at $197.60 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.82.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

