Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD) in the last few weeks:

6/27/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was given a new C$82.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$84.00 to C$81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$82.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$90.00 to C$87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$76.00.

6/20/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$84.00 to C$81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$88.00 to C$84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$84.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$86.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD opened at C$67.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.83. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a 52-week low of C$65.95 and a 52-week high of C$85.53. The firm has a market cap of C$44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

