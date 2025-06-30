ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 23,982.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,207,000 after buying an additional 730,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,706,000 after acquiring an additional 566,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $118,605,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ResMed by 813.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,387,000 after purchasing an additional 394,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 625,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 357,466 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,680,688.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,580,799.20. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. This trade represents a 25.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,132 shares of company stock worth $7,075,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $255.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.22 and a fifty-two week high of $271.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.